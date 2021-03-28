Meridian Network Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $244,599.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00070915 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

