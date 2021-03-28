MetaStat, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MetaStat, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTST) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTST remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. MetaStat has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

MetaStat Company Profile

MetaStat, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic and diagnostic treatment solutions for cancer patients. The company is developing novel drug candidates and companion diagnostic tests that target the MENA pathway. Its product candidates include MENA diagnostic assay, a tissue-based quantitative immunofluorescence test that measures expression of the pro-metastatic MENA protein splice-variant; companion diagnostic to predict RTK inhibitor drug responses and anti-microtubule drug responses; liquid blood-based biopsy to enhance cancer diagnosis and optimize patient care; MetaSite Breast assay, an immunohistochemistry test that measures micro-anatomical intravasat at blood vessels within the tumor microenvironment ion sites; and prognostic diagnostic to predict risk of cancer metastasis.

