MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $4,214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 46,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.82 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

