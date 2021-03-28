MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.15 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

