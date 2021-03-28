MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 711.4% in March

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 711.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 32,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,915. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

