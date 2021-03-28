MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 711.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 711.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 81,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 32,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,915. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit