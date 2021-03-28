Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Micron Technology worth $557,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

