Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $44.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,248 shares of company stock worth $26,398,205 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.97. 323,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,273. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

