Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

