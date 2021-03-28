Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $59.44. 8,478,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

