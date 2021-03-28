Monero Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,410.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $3,410.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.51 or 0.00419415 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.