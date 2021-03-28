Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,422.41

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.41 ($18.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($23.26). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,768 ($23.10), with a volume of 639,391 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £819.59 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,624.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,422.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.