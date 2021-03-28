Morgan Stanley Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,740

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,590 ($73.03).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,533 ($72.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,899.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,342.90. The company has a market capitalization of £89.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,437.31 ($44.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

