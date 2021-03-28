Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Marathon Petroleum worth $714,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

