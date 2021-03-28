Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $416,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $80.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

