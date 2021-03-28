Morgan Stanley Has $549.81 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $549,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

