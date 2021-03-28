Morgan Stanley Has $615.53 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prologis were worth $615,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 74,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 14,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

