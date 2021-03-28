Morgan Stanley Has $615.53 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prologis were worth $615,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 480.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

