Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,215 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $490,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

