Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $503,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

