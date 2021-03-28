Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $463,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $138.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

