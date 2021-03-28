M&T Bank Corp Has $129,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

