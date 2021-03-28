M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,270 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graham by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $145.44 million, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

