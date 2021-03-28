M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

