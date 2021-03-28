MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $134.70.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.