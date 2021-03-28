MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MTU Aero Engines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

