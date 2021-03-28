National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NAUH remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. National American University has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.95.
National American University Company Profile
