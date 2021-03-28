National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAUH remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. National American University has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

