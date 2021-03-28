National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of National Bank of Greece from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 17,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,121. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.