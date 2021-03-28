National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.35% of National Health Investors worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

National Health Investors stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 330,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit