National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.35% of National Health Investors worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

National Health Investors stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 330,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

