National Health Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 122.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.