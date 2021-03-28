Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $53.48 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015480 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,320,106 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

