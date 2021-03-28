Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 1,262 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 257.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Overstock.com by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 818.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 295,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 312.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

