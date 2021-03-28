Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $122,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

