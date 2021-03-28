Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $67,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

