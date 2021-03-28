Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 162.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 432,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

