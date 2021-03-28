Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 5,050 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

