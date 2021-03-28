Neptune Wellness Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average volume of 3,609 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of NEPT opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
