Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 62.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NTOIF stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

