NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

