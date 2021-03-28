NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.