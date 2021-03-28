NEXT.coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,904.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.03 or 0.00898010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.52 or 0.00356886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013131 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

