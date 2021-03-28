NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.91 Million

Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $139.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $552.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $576.25 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.81.

NXGN stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,446 shares of company stock worth $1,670,926. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.