NFT Index Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $145,366.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $602.34 or 0.01082555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $145,366.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00229736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.08 or 0.00909548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00080068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00028683 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

