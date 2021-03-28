NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,010,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

