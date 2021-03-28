Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 2,147.7% in March

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, an increase of 2,147.7% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRDBY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,473. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.