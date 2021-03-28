Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

