Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
