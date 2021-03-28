Norsk Hydro ASA’s (NHYDY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.