Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,071 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $32,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

