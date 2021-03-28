Northern Trust Corp Sells 78,307 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 78,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.96% of Northwest Bancshares worth $31,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 60.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.82 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

