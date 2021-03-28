Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $32,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

