Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells $2,282,200.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total transaction of $2,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVAX opened at $182.12 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

