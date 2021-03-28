Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $53.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $206,558,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,341. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 329.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

