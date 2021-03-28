Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of RingCentral worth $190,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $290.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $194.99 and a one year high of $449.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.23 and a 200 day moving average of $333.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

